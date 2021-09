After opening the 2021 season with a convincing 61-14 win over the Temple Owls, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights showed up in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll with 11 votes. Rutgers was not ranked in the top 25 as there are 44 other teams ahead of the Scarlet Knights. However, this is the first time since the 2012 season that Rutgers football received votes in the nationally recognized Coaches Poll. In 2012, the Scarlet Knights were ranked for seven straight weeks.