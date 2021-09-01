Cancel
England players vow they WILL take the knee in Hungary despite expecting a barrage of abuse in Budapest, with their hosts already facing a stadium closure for racism and discrimination - but it DOESN'T apply for this game

England players are braced for a barrage of abuse when they take the knee ahead of their World Cup qualifier in Hungary tomorrow.

The players have confirmed they intend to make the anti-racism gesture at the Puskas Stadium in Budapest, despite the potential reaction.

Central midfielder, Kalvin Phillips, told journalists the players will 'carry on taking the knee because it's important for us, important for our country and to fight racial abuse'.

England have been steadfast in their protests against racism and continued to take the knee 

The England team and manager Gareth Southgate were steadfast in their protest against racism ahead of and during the Euro 2020 tournament this summer, despite some English supporters booing their pre-match actions.

Vile online abuse received by some players, which followed England's final defeat against Italy, has galvanised them further,

However, the Three Lions can expect a hostile reception in eastern Europe after the Republic of Ireland players were abused when they knelt prior to a friendly in the Szusza Ferenc Stadium in June, when only 7,000 supporters were present.

Kalvin Phillips (L), says England players will take the knee in Budapest against Hugary

On Thursday the 67,000-capacity ground is expected to be packed, despite the Hungarians being subject to a three-match stadium ban after repeated 'discriminatory behaviour' by Hungary fans during the European Championship.

The ban, imposed by UEFA, does not apply to FIFA World Cup qualifying matches.

After the Ireland game, the Hungarian Prime Minister, Viktor Orban, made outspoken remarks endorsing the fans abusive behaviour and suggesting the Irish players had 'provoked' their hosts.

Orban, who faces a tough election challenge from a united opposition next year, said Hungarian athletes were expected to 'fight standing up'.

'If you're a guest in a country then understand its culture and do not provoke it,' Orban told a press conference the day after the game. 'Do not provoke the host ... We can only see this gesture system from our cultural vantage point as unintelligible, as provocation.'

Republic of Ireland players were abused when they took the knee in Hungary in June

'The fans reacted the way those who are provoked usually react to provocation. They do not always choose the most elegant form (of reaction) but we have to understand their reasons ... I agree with the fans.'

Meanwhile, the FARE Network, which operates FIFA's anti-discrimination monitoring system, said the Gareth Southgate and the England team would receive widespread support if they chose to walk off the pitch in the face of racist abuse at the match.

'And I think the whole world would support them,' Piara Powar, FARE chief executive told the Telegraph.

Ireland were booed by spectators, who were slammed by the Irish boss Stephen Kenny

Thursday's fixture will be England's first away qualifier in front of supporters for almost two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Previously, in a Euro 2020 qualifier in Sofia against Bulgaria England players suffered racist abuse from the stands, which led to warnings over the stadium PA system and almost resulted in the match being abandoned.

Powar believes that abandonment is now a more likely outcome if similar behaviour occurs.

'This is also far more of a realistic prospect than it was in Sofia,' he said.

'Because there is a renewed focus on this amongst players, there's a new consciousness amongst individuals and teams – particularly of those playing in the Premier League – of the action that they can take and maybe should be taking.

England players continued to take the knee despite abuse from some English supporters

'They can't rely necessarily on referees or governing bodies to enforce the regulations.

'They have the power to create change that others have not been willing to create in the past.'

The England squad have discussed their response to any racist abuse ahead of the game, as they have done on previous occasions.

'We always prepare the team for everything really,' Southgate said today. 'We've done that this week. We know that we've had our own issues at home so we're not focusing on other countries.'

Hungary were ordered to play their next three home games behind closed doors after UEFA found their supporters guilty of discriminatory behaviour during Euro 2020.

Charges relating to racism and other discriminatory conduct were brought after each of Hungary's group games against Portugal, France and Germany in June.

The third game of the ban is suspended for a probationary period of two years.

Hungary must also display a banner promoting equality at future matches.

In addition, the Hungarian Football Federation was given a £85,500 fine for the number of fan infringements.

UEFAgoal.com

Hungary promise two-year ban for disruptive fans but make no mention of alleged racist abuse of England players

The World Cup qualifying game was marred by the behaviour of the home supporters and the authorities have vowed to take action. The Hungarian football association (MLSZ) has promised to issue two-year suspensions to the supporters who disrupted the World Cup qualifying defeat against England on Thursday, but made no mention of the alleged racist abuse directed at some of the visiting players.
Soccerchatsports.com

England players booed in Hungary after taking knee

The Three Lions came through with a fine second-half display to take a comfortable win, but they faced a rough reception throughout in Budapest. England's players received a rough reception before and during Thursday's World Cup qualifier against Hungary, with sections of the home crowd booing the team for kneeling ahead of the game.
FIFAwsau.com

UK’s Johnson slams ‘disgraceful’ racist abuse of England players in Hungary

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on world soccer’s governing body FIFA on Friday to take action over “disgraceful” racist abuse aimed at England players by Hungary fans during a World Cup qualifier. “It is completely unacceptable that England players were racially abused in Hungary last night,”...
Public HealthTelegraph

Welcome to Denmark, where Covid is 'over'

No wonder many Brits are still anxious about Covid. More than 41,000 positive tests for the virus were reported in the UK on Monday September 6. There has been talk of a “firebreak” at half term – a partial lockdown, perhaps. Schools are operating with twice-weekly testing, air-con and myriad hand gel stations. The debate over who to vaccinate next rages fiercely: should it be a third, booster jab for the elderly or do we want 12 to 15-year-olds to line up? Meanwhile, the University of Cambridge is estimating only 30 per cent of the population has been infected so far. It’s worrying stuff.
UEFATelegraph

England anticipating even louder boos when players take knee in Poland

England are braced for potentially even louder boos than the toxic scenes in Hungary when players take the knee in Poland next week. Hostilities towards the anti-racism gesture - including from leading football officials - in Warsaw are said to be as rife as they were in Budapest. Warnings of...
UEFAPosted by
The Independent

England manager Gareth Southgate labels racists as ‘dinosaurs’ after players abused in Hungary

Gareth Southgate believes those in Hungary who racially abused England players are "dinosaurs" and hopes those fans who booed his players for taking the knee during Euro 2020 recognise the reasons behind the gesture.Monkey chants were reportedly directed at Raheem Sterling and unused substitute Jude Bellingham by sections of the hostile home crowd at the Ferenc Puskas Arena as England ran out 4-0 winners against Hungary.England's players were also booed while taking the knee before kick-off and were pelted with plastic cups while celebrating their first three goals.The World Cup qualifier, organised by Fifa, was played in front of bumper...
Societychatsports.com

England players are subjected to racial abuse by Hungary fans in their World Cup qualifier in Budapest after fears the game could be abandoned following vile behaviour by supporters at Euro 2020

England players were targeted by racist abuse from the stands during their World Cup qualifier against Hungary in Budapest on Thursday night - after fears the game could be abandoned if it was marred by ugly scenes. Both Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham were the subjects of monkey chants aimed...
SoccerBBC

Name the England players from the game against Hungary in 2006

England face Hungary in a World Cup qualifier on Thursday in the first of three games Gareth Southgate's side will play in this international break. It will be the 23rd meeting between the two countries. One of the more recent encounters came at Old Trafford on 30 May 2006, with...
UEFAPosted by
The Independent

Fifa opens disciplinary proceedings over abuse of England players in Hungary

Fifa has opened disciplinary proceedings in relation to England’s World Cup qualifier in Hungary after supporters in Budapest racially abused Three Lions players.Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham were targeted with monkey chants during Thursday night’s match, which England won 4-0.Kick It Out chief executive Tony Burnett said the abuse was “preventable and predictable” and criticised Fifa and Uefa over the failure to ensure that a stadium ban issued by Uefa in July carried over into the World Cup qualifiers.The Professional Footballers’ Association also condemned the abuse and urged Fifa and Uefa to close the regulatory “loophole”.On Friday evening, Fifa issued a statement which read: “Following analysis of the match reports, Fifa has opened disciplinary proceedings concerning the incidents last night at the game Hungary-England.“Once again, Fifa would like to state that our position remains firm and resolute in rejecting any form of racism and violence as well as any other form of discrimination or abuse. We have a very clear zero tolerance stance against such abhorrent behaviours in football.”
UEFAPosted by
The Independent

Harry Kane calls for ‘strong’ action after racist abuse of England players in Hungary

England captain Harry Kane said he hopes there will be “strong” action taken against Hungary following reports that his team-mates were subjected to racist abuse from home supporters in Budapest. Kane was on target as England secured a 4-0 win in their first match since the Euro 2020 final but the World Cup qualifier was overshadowed following reports of monkey chants aimed at Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham at the Puskas Arena. Sterling was subjected to the abuse shortly after opening the scoring as he ran towards the corner flag where the most vocal section of Hungary’s home supporters were...
UEFAtothelaneandback.com

“Report it”- Tottenham superstar calls for strong action after Hungary fans racially abuse England players

Harry Kane calls for strong action after England players subjected to racist abuse. According to the Independent, Tottenham Hotspur and England captain Harry Kane hopes that action is taken after some players were subjected to racial abuse. It was a hostile atmosphere in Budapest, Hungary as several England players were said to be the on the end of vile abuse from the fans.
FIFAkfgo.com

Soccer-FIFA opens investigation into abandoned Brazil-Argentina match

(Reuters) – World soccer’s governing body FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings into Sunday’s Brazil v Argentina World Cup qualifier which was abandoned after five minutes amid farcical scenes. Brazilian health authorities invaded the pitch to stop the game after accusing four of Argentina’s English Premier League players of violating the...
Premier LeagueBBC

Brazil v Argentina: Fifa 'regrets' scenes leading to match suspension

Fifa says it "regrets" the scenes leading to the suspension of Brazil and Argentina's World Cup qualifier which stopped "millions of fans" from enjoying the game. Sunday's match was abandoned just after kick-off after Brazilian health officials objected to the participation of three Argentine players they say broke quarantine rules.

