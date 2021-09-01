Cancel
New Bern, NC

Stephen Holmes Novak

By Contributed
 5 days ago

Stephen “Ookla” Holmes Novak, age 50, of Nags Head, NC and previously of New Bern, NC, died Sunday, August 15, 2021 at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. He was born May 25, 1971 in New Bern, NC to the late David Winchell Novak and Ann Holmes Novak. He graduated from New Bern High School, studied religion at The University of the South in Sewanee, TN and attained a law degree from Campbell University Law School. Prior to his time as an attorney at Kellogg and Evans of Manteo, he was the senior attorney at WildLawNC, an environmentnal law firm in Ashville, NC. Prior to his passing, he was a bartender at Blue Water Bar and Grill in Pirate’s Cove, Manteo. Stephen enjoyed surfing, traveling through Central America and fly fishing. He was loved by all who met him and will be sorely missed by the many people whose lives he touched.

