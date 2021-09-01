Cancel
USA Wrestling gives free Senior World Team Trial tickets to military, first responders

By Steffani Nolte
klkntv.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)– USA Wrestling is giving away free tickets to the Senior World Team Trials at Pinnacle Bank Arena on September 11-12 to military and first responders. Tickets are available both days of the competition to thank First Responders and any United States Active-Duty Military, Reservist, National Guardsman, Veterans, Retirees, who are currently serving and have served and fought to protect our country.

Sports
