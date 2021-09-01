USA Wrestling gives free Senior World Team Trial tickets to military, first responders
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)– USA Wrestling is giving away free tickets to the Senior World Team Trials at Pinnacle Bank Arena on September 11-12 to military and first responders. Tickets are available both days of the competition to thank First Responders and any United States Active-Duty Military, Reservist, National Guardsman, Veterans, Retirees, who are currently serving and have served and fought to protect our country.www.klkntv.com
