USA Wrestling gives free Senior World Team Trial tickets to military, first responders

Vinesh Phogat withdrew mid-way from the World Championships trials, while cousin sister Sangeeta Phogat made a superb comeback to the mat after three years away. Vinesh had been suspended by the WFI earlier this month for indiscipline before being let off with a warning. She was far from her dominant self in her 10-5 win in the opening bout against Anju in the 55kg category and thereafter did not take mat against Pinki, who eventually sealed her place for the Championships, scheduled to be held from October 2-10.