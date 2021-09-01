The Most Entertaining Casino Games

Let me give you some advice. First, you’re going to have to try and ignore that eerie moment of synchronicity at a casino in Northern Illinois. It’ll feel, briefly, like this soulless building in a city you’ve never visited before has somehow read your mind. You’ll swear to god—and you’ll have the receipts to back it up—that not five days prior you had googled “golden tee cabinet” as some kind of nostalgic lark brought on by who knows what. Obviously, you cannot afford a legit Golden Tee arcade setup—and even if you could, where would you put it?—but for whatever reason, the memory of begging your parents for some singles so you and your brother could play a few holes at the neighborhood bar and grill is a powerful one you’d love to reconnect with. And now, holy shit! Here is the first-ever Golden Tee machine you’ve ever seen set to that mythical, elusive setting known as “free play.”