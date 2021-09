Would you like to win one of ten game codes for the game Garden Story? All you need is a Twitter account in order to enter the contest. Rose City Games has given us the chance to help give away ten free codes for the game, as you will have a chance to play this adorable action RPG where a young grape protects and rebuilds a whimsical community. So what do you need to do in order to win this? All you have to do is follow our Twitter account and also retweet the social media post tied to this contest. You can't miss it as it will have the same image as the one here, and the hashtag #BCGardenStory. You have until Monday, September 13th at 11am PDT to do so.