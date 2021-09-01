Anima gets $10M in new funding to eliminate friction in app design

Technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and digital health have made a positive impact in expanding access to healthcare and there are software applications, whether downloadable, native, or web-based, that can do just that. Some of those apps may be considered medical devices (SaMD) and some may be considered clinical decision support (CDS) software, which provides clinicians, staff, patients, or other individuals with knowledge and person-specific information, intelligently filtered or presented at appropriate times, to enhance health and healthcare. The International Medical Device Regulators Forum (IMDRF) has defined SaMD as “software intended to be used for one or more medical purposes that perform these purposes without being part of a hardware medical device,” and the FDA is taking a risk-based policy stance on regulation of CDS software. CDS encompasses a variety of tools to enhance decision-making in the clinical workflow. These tools include computerized alerts and reminders to care providers and patients; clinical guidelines; condition-specific order sets; focused patient data reports and summaries; documentation templates; diagnostic support, and contextually relevant reference information, among other tools.