Saints-Packers moved to Jacksonville for Week 1

By Field Level Media
Marietta Daily Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Orleans Saints will host their NFL season opener against the Green Bay Packers in Jacksonville, Fla. In a statement on Wednesday, the NFL said the decision was made in the interest of public safety in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. "The decision was made, in consultation with state...

