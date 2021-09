The United States men's national team will play their second World Cup qualifying match on Sunday when Canada visit Nashville. The Americans failed to win their opener, drawing El Salvador 1-1 on Thursday night with no Christian Pulisic and no John Brooks. Coach Gregg Berhalter hopes to have both back and ready to go in a match that the U.S. will expect to win. A failure to get three points in this one would only add pressure to Wednesday's match at Honduras.