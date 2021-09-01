Morning Report: 49ers Cut Roster to 53
Here are the top 49ers headlines for Wednesday, September 1. Position-by-Position Breakdown of the 49ers Initial 2021 53-man Roster. Ahead of Tuesday's 1 p.m. deadline, the San Francisco 49ers officially trimmed their roster from 80 to its initial 53 players. NFL rosters are fluid, and that's no exception for San Francisco. As the team continues to evaluate the roster, it's likely the 49ers will continue to make moves over the course of the week and through the rest of the season.www.49ers.com
