Morning Report: 49ers Cut Roster to 53

The 49ers have finalized their initial 53 man roster for 2021 in the wake of roster cuts, yet they might end up regretting placing these four players on the chopping block. The San Francisco 49ers, and every other NFL team for that matter, just went through what might be the most difficult roster-related period of the year: trimming the roster down to the final 53 players who’ll be scheduled to take the field in Week 1 of the regular season.