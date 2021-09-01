Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Signing Cristiano Ronaldo, spending £73m on Jadon Sancho and bringing in £42m Raphael Varane... but Gary Neville says he STILL doubts Man United can compete for the Premier League title

By Kate Mcgreavy For Mailonline
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

Gary Neville is not convinced Cristiano Ronaldo will propel Manchester United to the Premier League title this season.

The Portugal star completed his sensational return to Old Trafford in a £19.8million two-year deal on deadline day, 12 years after leaving the club for Real Madrid.

But the former United defender is uncertain whether signing the five-time Ballon d'Or winner will be enough to claim the club's first league title since 2013.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WqsC4_0bjcQCKJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30rtO6_0bjcQCKJ00

'It strengthens Manchester United enormously,' Neville told Sky Sports News.

'The big question every Manchester United fan, probably every fan in the Premier League, will be asking will be: is it enough for them to challenge for the title and win the title?

'I don't quite feel it is. I still feel there are a couple of teams that are better. The Premier League I think is the strongest it's been since the mid-2000s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UPGSN_0bjcQCKJ00
Neville pointed out that United side are yet to taste success and still need to 'learn' how to win

'I think it's an unbelievably strong Premier League at this moment in time with great coaches, great teams, great players and that's been strengthened by this transfer window.'

United's fierce rivals Manchester City were offered the chance to sign Ronaldo by the player's agent, Jorge Mendes, last week and the reigning Premier League champions appeared to be in pole position to sign the 36-year-old.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fwWs3_0bjcQCKJ00
United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has had a successful summer transfer window 

The Red Devils stepped in on Thursday night and in a day of incredible drama on Friday swooped in to agree a deal for their former star.

Ronaldo followed fellow attacker Jadon Sancho through the door this summer with the England winger joining in a £73m deal from Borussia Dortmund in July.

The pair have bolstered the attacking options at manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's disposal with Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani already in his ranks.

In his first spell at United under legendary boss Sir Alex Ferguson, Ronaldo won three Premier League titles, one Champions League, one FA Cup and two League Cups. He scored 84 Premier League goals and will be widely tipped to reach the '100 club' before the 2020-21 season is out.

Neville was quick to point out, however, that Solskjaer's outfit, strengthened also by the summer signing of centre back Raphael Varane, are yet to taste success and still need to 'learn' how to win.

'It's a different team, a different time and he's got to try and achieve what he achieved the first time round,' he added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Heejp_0bjcQCKJ00
Neville insisted that Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney won United the Champions League in 2008

'There's no doubt that Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney, I have to say at that time when they both grew together from 2004-05 up to 2008, were really the difference in Manchester United becoming European champions and it will be interesting to see the impact he has on this squad.

'(United have) a lot of talented young players but they haven't won yet, this team haven't won, they don't know how to win and they've got to learn that and he knows how to win - and hopefully for Manchester United he can bring that to the dressing room.'

United currently sit third in the table after picking up two wins and a draw from their opening three games. They face Newcastle next, where Ronaldo is set to make his second home debut following the upcoming international break.

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

240K+
Followers
91K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edinson Cavani
Person
Jorge Mendes
Person
Mason Greenwood
Person
Gary Neville
Person
Marcus Rashford
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Raphael
Person
Jadon Sancho
Person
Wayne Rooney
Person
Anthony Martial
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Club For Real Madrid#Sky Sports News#The Premier League#The Red Devils#Borussia Dortmund#Gunnar#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Related
Premier LeagueInternational Business Times

Chelsea Striker Romelu Lukaku Hits Out At Cristiano Ronaldo Comparisons

Despite their similarities in playing style, Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku doesn’t like being compared to his fellow striker Cristiano Ronaldo. Apart from the incredible nose for goals, Lukaku and Ronaldo have more things in common, including the leagues they've competed in. After becoming arch-rivals at Serie A, Ronaldo and Lukaku will cross paths once again in the English Premier League, with the former joining Manchester United and the latter already playing for Chelsea.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Pogba: Varane arrival positive for Man Utd

Paul Pogba says France teammate Raphael Varane has settled quickly at Manchester United. The former Real Madrid defender made a winning a debut with United at Wolves last week. Pogba, speaking with TF1, said: “The arrival of Raph is always positive, especially for the club. "We have a very good...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Wow wow wow, he's home': Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and Harry Maguire among the Manchester United players to react to Cristiano Ronaldo's return... as Gary Neville can't resist another dig at Jamie Carragher!

It seemed earlier today that Cristiano Ronaldo looked set to join the likes of Denis Law, Peter Schmeichel and Carlos Tevez in playing for both Manchester United and Manchester City during an illustrious. A shock switch to the Etihad would certainly have left a very bitter taste in the mouth...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Roy Keane on Cristiano Ronaldo: “There’s no doubt in my mind that he’s still a world-class player”

This summer has been all about Lionel Messi. The Argentine’s future has been uncertain ever since the final game of last season, with his contract expiring while he was leading Argentina to the Copa America, their first major title since 1993. He made headlines at the beginning of August when he sensationally left Barcelona , the club of his life, for Paris Saint-Germain on a free.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Daniel James is 'close to a permanent switch to Leeds' with the Manchester United winger falling down the pecking order after the arrivals of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho

Leeds United are reportedly in advanced talks with bitter rivals Manchester United over a permanent deal for Daniel James. The Wales winger almost moved to Elland Road two years ago from Swansea before the deal collapsed late on. But now with the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo limiting James' minutes even...
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo: Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho react to Portuguese’s Manchester United return

Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho have lauded the return of Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United. The Red Devils confirmed the Portuguese superstar’s sensational return after striking an agreement with Juventus to pay €15m (£12.9m) plus a further €8m (£6.9m) in add-ons.Ronaldo rejoins the club 12 years after his departure, when he joined Real Madrid in 2009 for £80m. It also ends a three-year spell for the 36-year-old in Turin, which saw him score 101 goals in 134 matches.Rashford tweeted: “Wow wow wow, he’s home,” adding a series of emojis while tagging Ronaldo. With Sancho adding: “SCARY HOURS!”A club statement read:...
Premier LeagueSkySports

Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Manchester United: Gary Neville says Portuguese gives club hope of great season ahead

Gary Neville says the return of Manchester United hero Cristiano Ronaldo to the club will give supporters hope of a great season ahead. United have agreed to re-sign the Portuguese forward from Juventus on a two-year deal and Neville says Ronaldo, who won three Premier League titles and the Champions League when he was first at the club, can give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side the boost they need to compete with the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool for major honours this season.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

'The Glazers have done what they normally do when they get put under pressure': Gary Neville insists Manchester United owners only signed Cristiano Ronaldo to 'shut people up'... and says they STILL won't win the title

Gary Neville thinks Manchester United will still finish behind Man City and Chelsea this season despite re-signing Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese superstar has agreed a deal to return to Old Trafford, 12 years on after he left to forge a record-breaking career at Real Madrid. After finishing second last season,...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Man Utd still want Erling Haaland despite signing Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United are still targetting Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, despite completing a sensational reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo in the last week of the transfer window, according to reports. The young forward is one of Europe’s hottest properties at the moment and according to ESPN, he remains the club’s priority...

Comments / 0

Community Policy