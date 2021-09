Three people were seriously injured in a head-on collision that occurred on Cottageville Highway on August 19th, where at least one driver was trapped in wreckage. The three-car crash occurred at about 8:14 a.m. near the Dorchester County Line on U.S. Highway 17 (Cottageville Highway). A Ford pick-up truck that was a hauling a trailer had overturned in the southbound lane, with much of the trailer’s contents spilled along the highway.