Environment

Hazy sunshine and dry today, rain returns tomorrow

By Matt Serwe
KETV.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are back to talking about wildfire smoke keeping temperatures cooler, plus a chance for heavy rain. Meteorologist Matt Serwe updates your Weather Now forecast.

