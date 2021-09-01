Cancel
China urges investigation into crimes of the US military after reports that they shot at civilians in Kabul

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChina’s Foreign Ministry has demanded that crimes allegedly committed by US forces during their military presence in Afghanistan over the past 20 years be investigated. Speaking on the recent reports that the Americans fired at the civilian population after the attack at the entrance to the Kabul airport on Thursday, August 26, Ministerial spokesman Wang Wenbin did not issue direct comments on the matter, but limited himself to listing previous occasions. when civilians were killed by US military actions in the country.

