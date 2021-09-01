Grow: Song of the Evertree will challenge us to create fantasy worlds starting in November

Cancel
Cover picture for the article505 Games has announced the release date for Grow: Song of the Evertree, a sandbox-type video game that focuses on world-building and has been developed by Prideful Sloth. The game is scheduled to start next Nov. 16 on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch (the physical edition for the Kyoto Hybrid will be released in February 2022). Of course, it will also be compatible with the new generation machines. This colorful adventure combines elements of life management and world exploration, as explained in the press release.

