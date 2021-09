Death Stranding Director’s Cut is coming next month, and with it comes some incredible new items that will drastically improve Sam’s mobility. In the Gamescom 2021 trailer, we saw that Death Stranding will be getting a jetpack (or at least an item that functions like one) in the form of the Evolved Stabilizers. We also got to see the new cargo catapults and jump ramps, which will make the trek across the former US a lot easier.