“Help us get out of Afghanistan”
They worked as journalists and defenders of women’s rights until this summer the Taliban arrived in the cities where they practiced. Their activism placed them in the crosshairs of extremists. They feared for their lives and fled to Kabul. There they have coincided in a refuge house, where all their activity is reduced to seeing life pass under their window. But they cannot be silent and even locked up they have produced a video in which they ask for help.marketresearchtelecast.com
