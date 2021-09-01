Photo tour: clever photography of urban landscapes along the Romantic Road
Photo tour: clever photography of urban landscapes along the Romantic Road. If I talk to my friends about the motif “urban landscape”, I often come across a wrinkled nose: “The city is an option, if at all, on a summer vacation!” Here picturesque places in Italy such as the Cinque Terre or La Serenissima, the Venetian lagoon city, offer atmospheric views. The same applies to dreamy French or southern English villages and towns.marketresearchtelecast.com
Comments / 0