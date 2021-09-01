Tokyo Game Show 2021: first details of its calendar with dates, conferences and more
The Tokyo Game Show 2021 It will be the next great video game fair that we will see this year, in which we have already experienced unforgettable moments thanks to E3 2021 and Gamescom 2021, among other events. With practically a month to go before its start, we already know the first details of its calendar: It will start on September 30 at 03:00 (Spanish peninsular time) with an opening ceremony, which will last 50 minutes and will act as a prelude to the rest of the conferences. Companies like Sega, Capcom, Square Enix and Xbox have already confirmed their attendance. Next we leave you a look at the most outstanding spaces, in the absence of knowing the complete itinerary.marketresearchtelecast.com
