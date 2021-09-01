Tokyo Game Show 2021: first details of its calendar with dates, conferences and more

Prime Matter and Massive Work Studio revealed at Gamescom 2021 their next game Dolmen will be coming out in 2022. The game had been revealed back in June as fans got a taste of the cosmic horror action RPG, but up until now, they've been a bit quiet on the project. But at least we now know the game will be coming out next year. What's more, we're going to get a taste of things to come live on Twitch as the streamer LobosJr will be doing a hands-on demo every day from August 27th-29th at 9am PT, giving you a better look at the game. You can read a bit more about the game below as it will be coming out on Steam for PC, as well as both current and next-gen consoles for PlayStation and Xbox.