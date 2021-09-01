Cancel
Attention Google Maps user! the function will soon arrive to know the price of tolls – MRT

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOOK: Google Maps: so you can create the shortcut of a route on the screen of your mobile. An interesting fact is that Waze does show you the price of tolls, and the irony is that this app is owned by Google just like Maps. The Big ‘G’ company published a statement informing all its users of the Google Maps preview program that this function is already being evaluated as a possible inclusion.

