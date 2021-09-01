Cancel
Economy

Brazil’s economy contracts 0.1% in the second quarter, a slowdown greater than expected

marketresearchtelecast.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAO PAULO, Sept 1 (Reuters) – Brazil’s economy contracted 0.1% in the three months to June, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) said on Wednesday, as the recovery stalled more than expected by the market. The drop in Brazil’s gross domestic product (GDP) from the previous quarter was...

marketresearchtelecast.com

Comments / 0

#Gross Domestic Product#Gdp#Reuters#Ibge#Spanish
