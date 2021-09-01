A man disappeared after being attacked by a crocodile amid flooding from Hurricane Ida

Hurricane Ida originated on August 23 from a tropical wave first monitored by the National Hurricane Center (NHC). From there, it moved to the Caribbean Sea where it is currently. Due to its strength, it was classified as the second most intense cyclone that was registered in the state of Louisiana in the USA, only behind Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Due to the speed of its winds, experts say that it had the same force as Hurricane Laura in 2020 and Hurricane Last Isand in 1856.