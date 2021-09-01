References and theories of the new episode of “What If …?”

SPOILER WARNING: The following article contains major spoilers for the latest episode of What If. If you have not yet watched it, proceed at your own risk!. When it comes to the subject of possibility, Doctor Strange is easily one of the most exciting characters in the MCU canon. The hero’s whole deal is in part exploring the limits of reality, and that means his stories have the potential to examine anything and everything. Because of this, the episode of What If centering on Master of the Mystic Arts has been one of the most anticipated episodes of the Disney+, and now that it’s here it doesn’t disappoint.