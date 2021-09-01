References and theories of the new episode of “What If …?”
It’s Wednesday and the new premiere of What If…? by the streaming platform Disney+. In this case, the protagonist of the animated series episode is the Doctor Stephen Strange. As we saw in previous installments of the show, What If…? proposes changes to the known events of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Doctor Strange He will suffer the car accident that left him incapacitated in his hands, but this time the consequences will be different: he will lose the love of his life.marketresearchtelecast.com
Comments / 0