Shazam! Fury of the Gods officially wraps up filming: theatrical release in 2023

The recent surge in big studios, actors and directors pushing work out onto streaming platforms may have been a good way to work during the Covid pandemic, but while there are many who have cited streaming as the future, with Amazon shelling out multi-millions per season for its Lord of The Rings series and the likes of Netflix paying millions for the Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds collaboration Red Notice, there are some who still stand by cinema as their first, and potentially only output for big movies. Someone who has been making their feelings clear is Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins, who really isn't a fan of day and date releases either.