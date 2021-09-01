Cancel
Shazam! Fury of the Gods officially wraps up filming: theatrical release in 2023

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShazam! Fury of the Gods filming has officially ended. So has announced by social networks the director David F. Sandberg with the image of the movie clapperboard and the message “And that’s a wrap!”, which in film slang means something like “It’s over!” or “The job is done!”, all after announcing a few days ago that production was nearing its end. Also, recently the young actor Asher Angel (Billy Batson) also announced the end of his participation in the production, which already gave hints that the end of it was near.

MoviesComicBook

Shazam! Fury of the Gods Director Debunks Filming Rumor

Earlier this week, Shazam! Fury of the Gods director David F. Sandberg revealed on the 68th day of production that the movie had officially been filming for as long as the first Shazam! and that they were "almost at the finish line." However, some of the movie's actors have already wrapped, which appears to have led to some confusion. One Twitter user took to the social media site to announce the movie had finished production, and Sandberg responded to set the record straight.
MoviesComicBook

New Dune Movie Poster Released

Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary have released a new poster for Dune. The poster features the cast playing House Atreides and the Freman hovering over Paul as he wanders the desert. That cast includes Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Oscar Isaac as Duke Leto Atreides, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Zendaya as Chani, Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Dr. Liet-Kynes, Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho, and Javier Bardem as Stilgar. The poster debut comes after a theater-exclusive sneak preview of the film, followed by a new trailer debut. It indicates the film's October premiere in theaters and on HBO Max.
MoviesComicBook

Shazam! Fury of the Gods: Asher Angel Wraps Filming, Shares New Photo With Zachary Levi

Earlier today, Shazam! Fury of the Gods director David F. Sandberg took to Twitter to debunk a rumor that the movie had wrapped filming. While the movie is "almost to the finish line," the DC sequel has not quite finished its production. It appears the initial confusion about the production came from an Instagram post from Asher Angel, who wrapped his part as Billy Batson earlier this week. The young actor shared a photo with his superhero counterpart, Zachary Levi, and announced that he has completed his role in the film.
MoviesMovieWeb

Patty Jenkins Refuses to Make a Netflix Movie, and Wants Theatrical Only Releases

The recent surge in big studios, actors and directors pushing work out onto streaming platforms may have been a good way to work during the Covid pandemic, but while there are many who have cited streaming as the future, with Amazon shelling out multi-millions per season for its Lord of The Rings series and the likes of Netflix paying millions for the Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds collaboration Red Notice, there are some who still stand by cinema as their first, and potentially only output for big movies. Someone who has been making their feelings clear is Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins, who really isn't a fan of day and date releases either.
MoviesComicBook

Shazam! Fury of the Gods Director Confirms Filming Is Almost Finished

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is currently in production and director David F. Sandberg has been sharing updates about the production throughout the filming process. Back in June, he revealed on day 27 of the production that it's taking longer than his previous films, Lights Out and Annabelle Creation, put together. Earlier this month, he shared another update on day 58, which featured some movie-appropriate weather. Today, Sandberg posted yet another update on day 68, which is an extra special number.
MoviesCollider

‘The Outsiders: The Complete Novel’ Getting 4K Blu-ray and Theatrical Release

Warner Bros., StudioCanal, and American Zoetrope have announced that the 1983 coming-of-age drama The Outsiders by director Francis Ford Coppola, will receive a 4K restoration, by director Francis Ford Coppola. This version, known as The Outsiders: The Complete Novel, is being called the "definitive version," and will include new music, and several scenes which were cut from the theatrical version, which have been reconstructed from original camera negatives. The film will also receive a theatrical release on September 26, with tickets on sale this week.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

“Shazam! Fury of the Gods” terminó de filmarse

These last days the director of the film, David F. Sandberg, and actors like the young man Asher Angel, they announced that there was little left to finish the filming of Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Now, the filmmaker confirmed that the film has concluded its filming and they will begin with the post-production work that, among other important things, adds everything related to the VFX effects.
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

Shazam 2 director shares set photo as filming wraps

Director David F. Sandberg must have the speed of Hermes because he’s wrapped filming on his DCEU movie, Shazam 2. Sandberg announced the news on Instagram, posting a picture of himself standing in the ruins of a bedroom along with the caption: “That’s a wrap! Now sleep.” The Annabelle Comes Home director has been using his social media to keep fans updated on the action movie’s progress, so it’s unsurprising this is how he’d announce that shooting was finished.
MoviesMovieWeb

Shazam! Fury of the Gods Wraps Filming from a Completely Demolished Bedroom

After a few short delays, Shazam! Fury of the Gods has wrapped shooting, but it's still a long way to go before the superhero feature debuts on the big screen. Recently, director David F. Sandberg shared an Instagram post revealing that the cast and crew was "almost done" filming on day 71 of production. In a new photo revealing that shooting is officially wrapped, Sandberg stands in a destroyed bedroom with the caption reading, "That's a wrap! Now sleep..."
TV SeriesGizmodo

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Asher Angel has also wrapped filming on Fury of the Gods. Hunter Doohan, Georgie Farmer, Moosa Mostafa, Emmy Myers, Naomi J. Ogawa, Joy Sunday, Percy Hynes White, Thora Birch, Riki Lindhome, and Jamie McShane have joined the cast of Netflix’s upcoming Addams Family series, Wednesday. Stargirl. According to Deadline, Neil...
Movies100fmrockford.com

‘Downton Abbey’ sequel film gets official title and March 2022 release date

Focus Features announced on Twitter that the second ‘Downton Abbey’ movie will be called ‘Downton Abbey: A New Era.’ The film, set for theatrical release on March 18, 2022, will continue the saga of the wealthy Crawley family and those who serve them at their English country estate. Downton creator Julian Fellowes wrote the screenplay and My Week with Marilyn director Simon Curtis is helmed it.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Zachary Levi Still Hoping For Shazam! Vs. Black Adam Showdown

Surely it’s inevitable that we’ll be seeing Zachary Levi’s Shazam! and Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam butt heads in the DCEU eventually, there are just far too many pieces already on the board, ones that are relatively easy to move around in order to make it a reality. Obviously, the two...
Las Vegas, NVmetaflix.com

Patty Jenkins Challenges Film Studios to Commit to Theatrical Experience

“Wonder Woman” director Patty Jenkins urged Hollywood studios to commit to the big screen experience as they emerge from the pandemic — and received enthusiastic applause for the sentiment during a panel on Thursday at theater owners’ confab CinemaCon in Las Vegas. Upon its December debut, “Wonder Woman 1984,” which...
MoviesComicBook

Shazam! Fury of the Gods Star Zachary Levi Teases More Action From the Shazam Family

Shazam! Fury of the Gods has officially wrapped filming with returning director David F. Sandberg and a cast led by Zachary Levi. The new movie will see the return of the entire "Shazamily" with the exception of Michelle Borth, the former adult Mary, who is being replaced by Grace Fulton in the sequel. The returning younger cast will include Asher Angel (Billy Batson), Jack Dylan Grazer (Freddy), Ian Chen (Eugene), Jovan Armand (Pedro), Faithe Herman (Darla), and Fulton. The returning adult-sized Shazamily will include Adam Brody, D.J. Cotrona, Ross Butler, and Meagan Good. Recently, Levi did a panel at Dragon Con (via The Direct) and teased what's to come for the powered family.
Moviestalesbuzz.com

Zachary Levi Would Be Bummed If Shazam Never Meets Black Adam

Zachary Levi would be disappointed if Shazam and Black Adam never face off on screen. For years, Dwayne Johnson was attached to portray Black Adam in the DC Extended Universe. Originally, the plan was for him to appear as the character in the Shazam! origin story as an antagonist, but it was decided that Black Adam would receive his own feature film instead. Zachary Levi ended up portraying the original Captain Marvel, who faced off against Mark Strong’s Doctor Sivana in his first film.

Comments / 0

