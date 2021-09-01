Shazam! Fury of the Gods officially wraps up filming: theatrical release in 2023
Shazam! Fury of the Gods filming has officially ended. So has announced by social networks the director David F. Sandberg with the image of the movie clapperboard and the message “And that’s a wrap!”, which in film slang means something like “It’s over!” or “The job is done!”, all after announcing a few days ago that production was nearing its end. Also, recently the young actor Asher Angel (Billy Batson) also announced the end of his participation in the production, which already gave hints that the end of it was near.marketresearchtelecast.com
Comments / 0