The details of the 2022 Budget: how much the dollar and rates would rise

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 Budget is only presented on September 15 and in the middle of the electoral closure towards the primary elections (PASO), the Government advances in the preparation of the project that will reach Congress. Preliminary data from confidential documents circulating in the Palacio de Hacienda were revealed. Projections stipulated for after the primary elections include rate increases, a dollar of up to $ 159 by the end of next year and an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the repayment of the loan of US $ 45,000 million. From the Ministry of Economy, led by Martín Guzmán, they assured, however, that the project is in development and that still they were not defined the details.

