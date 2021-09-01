Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

The Medium PS5 Trophies Confirmed

By Michael Harradence
psu.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe full list of Trophies for The Medium on PS5 have been revealed ahead of the game’s launch on September 3, 2021. The Last Goodbye (Bronze) You sent Jack’s spirit away. You’ve reached the hotel. The Cheerful Kind (Bronze) You met Sadness. You Saw, You Ran, You Lived (Bronze) You...

www.psu.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trophies#Cat#Moths#Silver#Unforgiven#The Red House#Dual Detective#Spirit Blast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cats
Related
Video Gamesmmobomb.com

Webzen Transferring Continent Of The Ninth Seal To VALOFE

Continuing our trend of talking about games you probably haven’t thought of since 2012 (like Tuesday’s news), we have word that Continent of the Ninth Seal will soon be under new management. Previous publisher Webzen is turning over the reins to VALOFE, as announced in an article on C9’s Steam page.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Pokémon TCG Reveals Gold Reshiram & Charizard Premium Collection

A few days ago, news came out that the Pokémon TCG was finally rolling out some of the Gold Tag Team GX cards from the Japanese high-class set Tag Team GX All-Stars that had never been produced in English. The first of these products was the Tag Team Pikachu & Zekrom-GX Premium Collection which contains a shocker of a card. This is a major surprise, and not the first shocked from a previous era emerging in the current Sword & Shield block in 2021. Earlier this month, the 2021 version of the Trainer's Toolkit surprised collectors and players alike by including two SM (Sun & Moon) Black Star Promos. Now, another of these Tag Team Premium Collections has been announced, and this is going to be a major one. The Pokémon TCG: Tag Team Reshiram & Charizard-GX Premium Collection will release in November 2021.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Super Slick PS5, PS4 Brawler Sifu Finally Gets a Confirmed February 2022 Release Date

Sifu finally has a confirmed release date: 22nd February, 2022. That's 22/2/22. Easy to remember!. The PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 brawler has looked ace in all of its gameplay trailers so far, but developer SloClap has never been able to commit to a date — until now. And quite frankly, we feel as though we've seen enough at this point — we just want to play the game.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Guardians Rising Part 15

Let's take a trip through recent Pokémon TCG history. On May 5th, 2017, the Pokémon TCG released the second set of the Sun & Moon era: Guardians Rising. This set focused primarily on the Guardian Deities of Alola, Tapu Koko and Tapu Lele, which were introduced in the Generation Seven games. This set also included the Pokémon-GX mechanic introduced in Sun & Moon Base three months prior and includes quite a large number of Full Arts and Secret Rares. Increasing the number of Full Arts and Secret Rares in sets is a trend that has continued to this day. Now, we continue our journey with the Gold Secret Rare GX cards of the set.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Saints Row Gold and Platinum Editions Revealed, Expansion Pass Detailed

Volition lifted the lid on Saints Row yesterday, the next mainline instalment in the series but also a complete reboot that is taking more of a “back to the basics” approach. Along with several details on the game, it’s structure, and setting have been revealed, other information on its launch has also been shared.
Video Gamespsu.com

JETT: The Far Shore Release Date Confirmed For PS4, PS5

After going gold just yesterday, developers Superbrothers and Pine Scented Software have revealed today during Gamescom Opening Night Live 2021 that JETT: The Far Shore will be releasing on October 5, 2021 for PS4 and PS5. You can check out the latest trailer for JETT: The Far Shore coming to...
Video GamesIGN

The Medium - PS5 Trailer

The Medium is finally coming to PS5. Here's a look at this psychological horror game that lets you navigate between the real world and a dark spirit realm.
Video GamesDaily Californian

Standout 2020 title Hades receives PlayStation, Xbox release

It’s rare for early access titles to actually pay off in their final release. Hades, the latest game from indie developer Supergiant Games, is an exception of towering proportions. Initially made available as an early access title in December 2018, the 1.0 version of Hades released for PC last September...
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Psychonauts 2 Mental World Collectible Guide: Memory Vaults

<< Return to the Main Mental World Collectible Hub >>. Memory Vaults are giant animated vaults found in each individual’s mind in the Psychonauts 2 Mental World, typically consisting of two per person, that when smacked around reveal one of the person’s memories via a slideshow, though they try to run away to avoid this. They help assist with the game’s lore, and like the other collectibles, count towards the full completion of the level.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

The Medium gets a new trailer ahead of PS5 launch

The developer of the psychological horror tile The Medium, Bloober Team, have dropped a brand new trailer for the game ahead of the official launch on PlayStation 5 next month. The trailer showcases key elements on the game’s story, and features both primary locations and protagonists, including the Hound –...
Video GamesIGN

Achievements and Trophies

Axiom Verge 2 is the sequel to Thomas Happ's "metroidvania" title, and it's packed with 28 trophies. Most of them require you to pick every collectible and defeat every boss, while some ask you more specific actions.
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

The Medium PS5 Release Time

The Mediums is set to release on Friday, 3 September both on the PlayStation Store and physically in stores. If you are purchasing digitally, the game will unlock at midnight in your regional timezone. Unlike other releases where there may be a fixed release time, this one is tailored to...
Video GamesDestructoid

Seize your rightful rat throne in Tails of Iron, launching September 17

Publisher United Label and developer Odd Bug Studio have dropped a Gamescom trailer for their grim and tough-looking action RPG Tails of Iron, which will launch on PlayStation, PC, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch platforms September 17. Tails of Iron is an anthropomorphic adventure that follows the heir to the rodent...
Technologypsu.com

Iron Harvest Complete Edition Confirmed For PS5 Release In October 2021

Iron Harvest Complete Edition is hitting PS5 and Xbox Series X/S on October 26, 2021, KING Art Games has announced as part of the game’s one-year anniversary celebrations. This re-release of Iron Harvest will feature the main game in addition to the previously released expansions Rusviet Revolution and Operation Eagle. This will be joined by a new update that adds an extra multiplayer map, new buildable defensive structures, quality of life enhancements and various other tweaks.
Video Gamesnoobfeed.com

The Medium PlayStation 5 Review

Released back in early 2021 The Medium was met with mostly positive reception. Now PlayStation owners can experience the paranormal adventure of Medium Marianna as she uncovers one of the deadliest massacres in her country’s history while learning of her past. With the exception of long load times, the PlayStation version of The Medium captures the same haunting experience Xbox and PC owners have already experienced.
Video Gamesgamesasylum.com

Out this week: WeKey, Rustler, RICO London, Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions, Clid the Snail, The Medium (PS5), more

A weird and wonderful assortment of new games lies before us this week, with plenty to tempt. A good reminder of how vast the gaming spectrum has become nowadays, we’d say. Roll up, roll up, and witness WeKey – a co-op adventure where two kiwis are tasked with keeping a mailroom ticking over – the surprisingly lavish-looking top-down shooter Clid the Snail, cutesy farming/crafting RPG Kitaria Fables, short psychological puzzler Alveole, and Ruster – a comical crime caper set in Medieval times, promising a bunch of daft missions to complete.

Comments / 0

Community Policy