The Medium PS5 Trophies Confirmed

A few days ago, news came out that the Pokémon TCG was finally rolling out some of the Gold Tag Team GX cards from the Japanese high-class set Tag Team GX All-Stars that had never been produced in English. The first of these products was the Tag Team Pikachu & Zekrom-GX Premium Collection which contains a shocker of a card. This is a major surprise, and not the first shocked from a previous era emerging in the current Sword & Shield block in 2021. Earlier this month, the 2021 version of the Trainer's Toolkit surprised collectors and players alike by including two SM (Sun & Moon) Black Star Promos. Now, another of these Tag Team Premium Collections has been announced, and this is going to be a major one. The Pokémon TCG: Tag Team Reshiram & Charizard-GX Premium Collection will release in November 2021.