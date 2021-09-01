Final Fantasy XIII and more games coming to Xbox Game Pass in September

Crysis 3 Remastered will arrive sometime this year as part of the compilation Crysis Remastered Trilogy. This is the FPS that debuted in 2013, and that will now take on a new life on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. If we recently talked to you about the comparison between the new version of the game and those of PS3 and Xbox 360, today the turn is for the hybrid console of Nintendo. The Digital Foundry portal has done what it does best: painstakingly analyze the technical details of the title and compare it to the equivalent of the platforms it originally landed on. We leave you the specific video and we tell you its conclusions.