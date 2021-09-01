Cancel
Video Games

Final Fantasy XIII and more games coming to Xbox Game Pass in September

Cover picture for the articleAt the end of 2019, Xbox unveiled a number of titles for Xbox Game Pass. The Final Fantasy series was among those announcements, but some deliveries have taken longer than necessary. However, Lightning will finally debut in the service with Final Fantasy XIII, an original title for Xbox 360, PS3 and PC, which works on current Redmond systems. through backward compatibility (and with improvements). Of course, he will not be the only one to make an appearance in September, although the sequels (Final Fantasy XIII-2 and Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII) have not yet come their turn.

