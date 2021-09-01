Cancel
Movies

Venom: Let There Be Carnage’s new poster reveals the movie’s vision date

marketresearchtelecast.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new poster of Venom: Let There Be Carnage has revealed the film’s vision date. The movie is scheduled to be released on October 15. There were rumors that the movie will be “postponed to next year”. The poster appeared after conflicting news emerged about Venom 2’s release date. Although...

marketresearchtelecast.com

MoviesComicBook

Venom: Let There Be Carnage Could Reveal Another Spider-Man Villain

Earlier this year, the trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage introduced Detective Patrick Mulligan. In the trailer, Mulligan, played by Stephen Graham, was reading a Daily Bugle newspaper that itself had a few Easter eggs and references connected to it. In comics, Mulligan is a symbiote host himself, going on to be the host of the Toxin symbiote and now new production notes from the highly anticipated Venom sequel reveal more details about the character.
MoviesPolygon

Venom: Let There Be Carnage delayed

Sony has pushed the theatrical release date for its Venom movie sequel. Previously slated for a Sept. 24 release, Venom: Let There Be Carnage will now hit theaters on Oct. 15, Sony Pictures announced Thursday. This marks the third time the movie’s release has been pushed; originally, the sequel was...
Movieshorrornewsnetwork.net

‘Venom’ Sequel Release Date Bumped Back To October

Sony Pictures this week said the much-delayed (and super-hyped) Venom: Let There Be Carnage will lose another release date, as reported by Variety. The sequel to the 2018 box office smash Venom is now expected to land in theaters Oct. 15–the release date of Halloween Kills–instead of the previous debut date of Sept. 24.
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

Venom 2 delayed until October

Bad news for people who like seeing Tom Hardy get covered in black slime; Venom 2 has been delayed again. Venom: Let There Be Carnage will now premiere on October 15 instead of September 24. According to Variety, Sony made the decision to postpone the movie based on surging Covid-19 case numbers thanks to the highly contagious Delta variant.
MoviesComicBook

New Marvel's Shang-Chi Teaser Trailer Reveals New Abomination Footage, Confirms Release Date

Marvel fans have been wondering if they'd ever see Tim Roth's Abomination on-screen in MCU again, considering he was teased for a bigger role at the end of The Incredible Hulk but hardly anyone from that cast is still a part of the franchise. Naturally, it came as a bit of a shock when the towering character showed up in the trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, fighting in a ring against Wong, Doctor Strange's partner in the mystic arts. The first trailer for Shang-Chi showed just a glimpse at Abomination, but a new teaser is giving fans an even better look at the villain's return.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Tom Hardy Shares New Venom: Let There Be Carnage Teaser Image

At this stage, nobody’s going to be surprised if Venom: Let There Be Carnage ends up joining Morbius in being pushed to 2022, with the pandemic wreaking havoc on the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters’ expansion plans. It was shortly after the symbiotic sequel was delayed yet again that...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

New Venom: Let There Be Carnage Images Tease A Symbiotic Showdown

Blockbuster comic book sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage may have been delayed once again to October 15th, but that hasn’t stopped the PR team from mobilizing the troops and kicking the marketing campaign up another notch or two. It was only a couple of days ago that a fresh batch of images revealed our best look yet at Woody Harrelson’s Cletus Kasady, and now even more stills have arrived showcasing the movie’s major players.
Moviesfemalefirst.co.uk

Marvel Studios reveals new trailer and poster for upcoming movie: Eternals

Watch the second and final trailer showcasing Marvel’s newest team!. A new trailer has recently dropped for Marvel Studios’ Eternals, which shows the team in a brand-new and exciting light. For the past 13 years, Marvel fans have followed the journey of The Avengers, a team made up of (originally)...
Movieslrmonline.com

Eternals Final Trailer Is Here Along With A New Poster

The Eternals final trailer is here! We also have the new official poster for the movie as well. Yesterday we reported a strong rumor that a new Eternals trailer would be coming today and surprisingly it was released for the beginning of the European territories day rather than the States. So enough prattling on, here it is.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Venom: Let There Be Carnage: 5 Things We Know About Woody Harrelson's Character

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. When three-time Academy Award nominated actor Woody Harrelson appeared in a post-credits scene for Venom in 2018, his character, Cletus Kasady, promised that whenever he found his way out of prison there would be “carnage.” Well, based on the name of the creepy convict’s symbiotic alter ego and the title of director Andy Serkis’ new follow-up, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, it appears that he was certainly not exaggerating. Well, before the Carnage does indeed commence, let’s take a deeper look at what the promotional material for the latest of Sony’s Marvel movies and the first film in the franchise has already taught us about the Venom 2 villain, starting with what already made him a much feared monster before he became an actual monster.
MoviesPosted by
Distractify

The ‘Eternals’ Trailer Reveals the Film’s (Potential) Villains

The intellectual properties of Marvel have become so ridiculously popular, and the new movies are diving deeper and deeper into the universe. Heck, the larger Marvel universe and its array of characters and storylines have a deeply entrenched mythos and backstory that would make even J.R.R. Tolkien blush. Article continues...
MoviesCollider

New 'Eternals' Poster Showcases the Marvel Movie's Utterly Stacked Cast

After releasing its final trailer earlier today, Marvel's Eternals has debuted a new poster to accompany its promotional materials. The cast for Eternals is truly just stacked, since all of them can barely fit into the new poster. Additionally, showcasing the entire cast in this manner focuses on how this is indeed an ensemble film, with no true character acting as the protagonist. Eternals will be released in theaters on November 5.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Venom: Let There Be Carnage Reportedly Getting Pushed To 2022

It was only yesterday that the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters rebranded to Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, and the announcement of a much more palatable title for the studio’s shared superhero mythology was almost instantly followed up by some news that could be very bad indeed. Less than two weeks...
MoviesEscapist Magazine

Venom: Let There Be Carnage May Delay to 2022, Marvel’s Eternals Could Shift Too

Update: Variety refutes that Venom: Let There Be Carnage will be delayed to 2022. Sony has made no official statement on the matter at this time. At the beginning of summer it felt like we’d finally be done writing articles about films being delayed due to COVID, but alas here we are yet again. Vulture is reporting that Sony film Venom: Let There Be Carnage will likely be delayed to January 21, 2022, for what the studio hopes are greener cinematic pastures. That date is when Morbius is set to release, so most likely that film will be delayed as well, though Vulture does not report on when it would move to.
Movies/Film

Who Is The Main Venom: Let There Be Carnage Villain? Carnage Explained

The filmmakers behind Sony and Marvel's "Venom" sequel certainly aren't trying to hide anything when it comes to the film's primary villain: they're putting the baddie's name right there in the title. "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" will see Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock facing off against a formidable foe named Carnage, who has never before appeared in a live-action Marvel project (except in a brief post-credits scene in "Venom"). Here's everything you need to know about the red-tinted rapscallion.
MoviesVulture

Venom: Let There Be Carnage May Be Delayed Until 2022. Will More Fall Movies Follow?

It was the fourth weekend in July when Hollywood began to grasp the terrible extent of 2021’s Not-So-Hot Vaxx Summer of weak ticket sales. From July 23 to 25, Jungle Cruise, the Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt embodiment of an old-timey Disneyland amusement-park ride, premiered to a “soft” $34.2 million in North American theaters (with another $30 million coming from concurrent Disney+ premium video rentals) — lackluster returns for a brassy kids’ flick that cost more than $200 million to produce and at least another $100 million to market. Then, two weeks later, as surges in the Delta variant continued to stretch emergency rooms to their breaking point across the continent, Warner Bros.’ R-rated supervillain romp The Suicide Squad drew similarly underwhelming crowds. Plopped into theaters and onto HBO Max on August 6, the $185 million action comedy collected a mere $26.5 million in the U.S. and Canada over its opening three days, falling short of even the most pessimistic prerelease “tracking” estimates.

