A Star Trek star is helping NASA find asteroids

Dang, this natural satellite got hands! The Earth’s oldest ally becomes our greatest enemy in Moonfall, the latest from director Roland Emmerich. The title says it all, doesn’t it? In 1969, Neil Armstrong took one small step for man, and in 2022, the moon is taking one giant leap to end mankind. What did we even do? You know, besides polluting space with metal junk, letting billionaires use it like a playground, and ignoring decades of climate change? The director of Independence Day, 2012, and The Day After Tomorrow has assembled a team of experts to go mano a Luna: Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, Charlie Plummer, John Bradley, Michael Peña, Kelly Yu, Eme Ikwuakor, Carolina Bartczak, and Donald Sutherland. “In the year 2022, the moon will come to us,” the trailer promises. Coming up on two years since disaster films like Contagion and I Am Legend became potential realities, Emmerich offers an apocalypse that actually serves as escapism. Because the moon wouldn’t really turn on us like this … Would it?