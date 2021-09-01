Cancel
Astronomy

A Star Trek star is helping NASA find asteroids

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe actor of Star Trek Voyager, Tim Russ, is helping NASA find asteroids for an upcoming mission. Russ played the lieutenant Commander Tuvok in Star Trek Voyager for more than five years and it looks like it’s charting a course into space once more (sort of). Nevertheless, this time he...

AstronomyPosted by
ScienceAlert

Something Mysterious Near The Galactic Center Is Flashing Radio Signals

As our eyes on the sky grow ever more sensitive, we're going to find more and more things we've never seen before. Such is the case for a newly discovered source of radio signals, located not far from the center of the galaxy. It's called ASKAP J173608.2-321635, and astronomers have been unable to figure out what kind of cosmic object best fits its weird properties. Their paper has been accepted for publication in The Astrophysical Journal, and is available on preprint server arXiv. "We have presented the discovery and characterization of ASKAP J173608.2-321635: a highly-polarized, variable radio source located near the Galactic Center...
AstronomyPlanetary Society

Your impact: September equinox 2021

In June 2021, The Planetary Society focused its attention on one. goal: defending Earth from asteroid impacts. Members like you stepped up. to help advance this important work in several key ways. Funding asteroid hunters. Members and donors around the world came together this year to support our Shoemaker Near-Earth...
Astronomynatureworldnews.com

Solar Storm Watch: Auroras to Light up the Night Sky as Two Solar Blasts Hit Earth

This week, the Earth is under geomagnetic storm watch owing to activity on the sun's surface a few days ago. Some regions of the United States may have even see an aurora. "Sun-watchers" had already seen heightened activity from the sun before the two solar flares, according to EarthSky. The active area 12860 generated eight C-class solar flares before producing a bigger M4 X-ray flare on Aug. 28 that caused an R1 or small radio blackout on the side of the Earth facing the sun. Later that day, another erupted, and two CMEs are now on their way to Earth.
Lompoc, CALompoc Record

Firefly's rocket explosion stuns spectators; public urged to avoid debris

All recreational facilities, including Vandenberg beaches that were closed for the launch, remain closed until further notice due to an ongoing investigation into the explosion, base officials said. Anyone who locates suspected debris is asked to keep at least 50 feet distance from the objects and report findings to the...
Astronomymarketresearchtelecast.com

Chang’e 5: Chinese space probe on its way back to the moon

The Chinese space probe Chang’e 5 has made its way back to the moon after a long stopover. Hobby astronomers have recognized this, reports SpaceNews. A special capsule from Chang’e 5 had collected around two kilograms of rock on the moon at the end of last year, was then brought to Earth by the orbiter and landed in Mongolia. The soil samples have been studied since then, but Chang’e 5’s scientific mission was not over. The probe was in a stable orbit at the Lagrange point L.1 parked by the earth and the sun before it started moving again.
AstronomyVulture

Moonfall Teaser: Even the Moon Is Sick of Earth’s Shit

Dang, this natural satellite got hands! The Earth’s oldest ally becomes our greatest enemy in Moonfall, the latest from director Roland Emmerich. The title says it all, doesn’t it? In 1969, Neil Armstrong took one small step for man, and in 2022, the moon is taking one giant leap to end mankind. What did we even do? You know, besides polluting space with metal junk, letting billionaires use it like a playground, and ignoring decades of climate change? The director of Independence Day, 2012, and The Day After Tomorrow has assembled a team of experts to go mano a Luna: Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, Charlie Plummer, John Bradley, Michael Peña, Kelly Yu, Eme Ikwuakor, Carolina Bartczak, and Donald Sutherland. “In the year 2022, the moon will come to us,” the trailer promises. Coming up on two years since disaster films like Contagion and I Am Legend became potential realities, Emmerich offers an apocalypse that actually serves as escapism. Because the moon wouldn’t really turn on us like this … Would it?
Astronomymatadornetwork.com

These photos taken from space show what 2021 looked like from above

Commercial space travel is ever so slowly making its way to civilians. Still, in 2021 the average person can only realize views from space through photos sent back from above. Astronauts at the International Space Station (ISS) orbit the Earth every 90 minutes from 250 miles away, so they are no stranger to picturesque views. While the seven people on the space station enjoy some of the most beautiful sights around the planet, they also have views first-hand of the effects of climate change around the country. These photos from the ISS show a changing Earth from the perspective of astronauts in 2021.
Astronomyairspacemag.com

Hycean Worlds, a “New” Type of Ocean Planet

A recent paper accepted by The Astrophysical Journal has gotten a lot of attention, and for good reason. Nikku Madhusudhan and his colleagues from the University of Cambridge took a close look at a novel type of habitable exoplanet, which they call Hycean worlds. These planets would fall somewhere between “Super-Earths” and “mini-Neptunes” in terms of mass. They’re thought to have enough gravity to keep a thick hydrogen atmosphere over a huge liquid water ocean.

