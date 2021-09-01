Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Report: Josh Andrews suffers broken hand, to be placed on injured reserve

By Scott Bair
atlantafalcons.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Falcons are going to place left guard Josh Andrews on injured reserve, NFL Network's Tom Peliserro reported on Wednesday afternoon. Andrews reportedly broke his hand in a Tuesday practice and will have surgery to repair the ailment, but his absence isn't expected to be long term. Players are allowed...

www.atlantafalcons.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jalen Mayfield
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New England#American Football#Nfl Network#Ir#The Cleveland Browns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLatlantafalcons.com

What to make of the Wayne Gallman signing, Qadree Ollison cut

We have a shakeup in the running back room. The Falcons are brining Wayne Gallman Jr. from the outside, signing him to the 53-man roster on Thursday, at the expense of someone who has been around a little while. Qadree Ollison was waived in a corresponding move as the Falcons...
NFLatlantafalcons.com

Falcons announce 53-man roster

The Falcons started this training camp with 90 players on their roster. Now they're down to 53. The team pared it down to the regular-season maximum on Tuesday, the NFL deadline to do so. As a reminder, this roster will regularly change as the team adds and subtracts talent in...
NFLWSAV-TV

Falcons lose starting left guard Josh Andrews to broken hand

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Josh Andrews, who was the favorite to open the season as the Atlanta Falcons’ starting left guard, was placed on injured reserve after suffering a broken hand in practice. Players can return from injured reserve after three weeks this season. Andrews’ injury was a setback...
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Falcons Sign 15 Players To PS, Place G Josh Andrews On IR

The Atlanta Falcons announced Wednesday that they’ve signed 15 players to their practice squad. The Falcons also placed starting left guard Josh Andrews on injured reserve after he broke his hand in practice Tuesday. The full list includes:. OL Willie Beavers. OLB Quinton Bell. ILB Emmanuel Ellerbee. RB D’Onta Foreman.
NFLatlantafalcons.com

Roundtable: What to make of the Falcons 53-man roster decisions

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- With the Falcons 53-man roster announced, Arthur Smith had a number of questions to answer post-practice about some of the decisions he, Terry Fontenot and the rest of the Falcons staff made official on Tuesday. There were several things that stuck out to us in what...
NFLNBC Sports

Falcons claim Colby Gossett off waivers, place Josh Andrews on IR

The Falcons claimed offensive lineman Colby Gossett off waivers from the Browns, the team announced Thursday. They placed starting left guard Josh Andrews on injured reserve in a corresponding move. Andrews broke his hand in practice Tuesday and will require minor surgery. Andrews will miss at least three weeks on IR.
NFLatlantafalcons.com

Falcons sign RB Wayne Gallman

The Atlanta Falcons have signed running back Wayne Gallman. The Falcons have also released running back Qadree Ollison. Gallman was originally selected by the New York Giants in the fourth round (140th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Clemson. The Loganville, Ga., native has rushed for 1,444 yards on 338 carries (4.3 avg.) and nine touchdowns over four NFL seasons. He has also tallied 80 receptions for 498 yards (6.2 avg.) and two touchdowns in his career. The 6-0, 216-pound running back recorded career highs in rushing yards (682) and rushing touchdowns (six) for the Giants in 2020 before signing with the San Francisco 49ers in free agency this offseason.
NFLatlantafalcons.com

Practice Report: Cordarrelle Patterson says Arthur Smith has the 'it' factor

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Cordarrelle Patterson was lined up at running back and wide receiver with the Falcons' first-team offense during Wednesday's practice. Patterson has done most of his damage as a returner, but has shown value in the backfield and as a pass catcher. Last season with the Chicago Bears, Patterson caught 21 passes for 132 yards and had 64 carries for 232 yards. He expects to continue to play many different roles in his first season with the Falcons.
NFLatlantafalcons.com

Rich McKay on the No Fun League, the future of the Falcons, and Julio Jones

Rich McKay was practically born into football. His father, John McKay, became the head coach at the University of Southern California when he was just a one-year-old. Now 62, Rich McKay has become an iconic figure in the NFL, currently serving as chairman on the NFL's Competition Committee in his 30th season and 18th as Falcons President & CEO.
NFLBleacher Report

Report: Desmond Trufant Expected to Sign Saints Contract After 1 Season with Lions

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly expected to add a veteran presence to their secondary as the 2021 season approaches. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the NFC South team is on the verge of signing cornerback Desmond Trufant after he worked out with the club on Monday. This comes just days before the Saints open their 2021 campaign on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Make Cam Newton the QB2 in 2021

In 2020, we all witnessed the horror show of the Dallas Cowboys not having a competent backup quarterback-let alone not having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott playing under center. The Cowboys backup quarterbacks’ horror show was so bad that it nearly rivaled the Cowboys’ putrid 31st ranked defense. Hey, they were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy