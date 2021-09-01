'Impeachment: American Crime Story': A Cartoonish Take on the Clinton-Lewinsky Scandal

Monica Lewinsky became a household name in the late '90s following her headline-making affair with President Bill Clinton while she worked as an intern at the White House. Decades later, she will revisit her scandalous past when Ryan Murphy's "Impeachment: American Crime Story" debuts on FX September 7. Lewinsiny, who also serves as a producer on the limited series, spoke to The New York Times about why it was necessary for her to tell her side of the story. "When you have made a colossal mistake like I did so early in your life, and lost so much because of it, the idea of making a mistake is catastrophic," she explained. "And yet in order to move forward, I have to take risks. I have to try things. I have to continue to define who I am."