Carlos Ruiz becomes the second coach in program history to lead the Redskin soccer team on the field Thursday night. The Redskins host the Great Bend Panthers Thursday night at 6:30 and Ruiz joins legendary Lori Navarro as the only Redskin boys soccer coaches. Navarro finished with a career record of 291-97-14, most recently finishing a 9-4 season in 2020 finishing second in the WAC at 5-3. This year’s Redskins are picked third in the WAC but Ruiz is encouraged as he may actually be looking up to some of his players. Ruiz says the Redskins have some of the best size they have had. And the Redskins are very young with a sophomore oriented team.