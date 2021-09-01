The Girls on the Bus

Nickelodeon has set the live-action cast for A Loud House Christmas, its original live-action holiday TV movie based on the Emmy-winning animated series, The Loud House. Joining previously announced leads Wolfgang Schaeffer and Jahzir Bruno are Brian Stepanek (Green Book, The Loud House), Muretta Moss (The Glorias), Lexi DiBenedetto (Knight Squad), Dora Dolphin (American Housewife), Sophia Woodward (Lethal Weapon), Catherine Ashmore Bradley (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway), Morgan McGill (Lovecraft Country), Aubin Bradley (Modern Love), Ella Allan (Single Parents), Mia Allan (Single Parents), Lexi Janicek (Ordinary Joe) and Charlotte Ann Tucker. The feature-length movie is set to...
Comments / 0