Lafayette Weekly (August 30-September 5, 2021)

The Blue Moon Saloon’s world-famous Cajun jam kicks this week’s music schedule off with special guest host, Drew Simon. The accordionist/drummer/vocalist of the Pine Leaf Boys and T’ Monde will lend his talents to lead beginners and experienced players for a night of Cajun and Creole standards.

Swamp pop favorites, the Foret Tradition, will be at Rock n’ Bowl on Thursday night, playing their mix of oldies and South Louisiana party tunes.

Pop vocalist Sarah Russo and Good Dudes frontman Myles Migl will be at the Cellar on Friday evening for an intimate night of acoustic guitar and voice.

On Saturday night, the Hideaway on Lee will host Long Sunday Drive Bluegrass, while the Rock n’ Bowl will wrap up the weekend with a zydeco dance with Chubby Carrier and his Bayou Swamp Band.

This week’s playlist will highlight recordings featuring local Cajun multi-instrumentalist Drew Simon. You’ll hear Simon take lead vocals with the Pine Leaf Boys on “La Vie Est Courte” and T’Monde on their Cajun French version of the country classic “Making Believe.” Also in the mix are the latest singles from Sarah Russo and the Good Dudes and some classic swamp sounds from the Foret Tradition and Chubby Carrier.

Live music in Lafayette this week

Wednesday, September 1 at 8:00 pm

Cajun Jam hosted by Drew Simon

Thursday, September 2 at 7:30 pm

Ryan Foret and the Foret Tradition

Friday, September 3 at 7:00 pm

Sarah Russo and Myles Migl

Saturday, September 4 at 8:00 pm

Long Sunday Drive Bluegrass

Sunday, September 5 at 5:00 pm

Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band