Lafayette, LA

Lafayette Weekly (August 30-September 5, 2021)

By Philippe Billeaudeaux
Posted by 
 6 days ago
The Blue Moon Saloon’s world-famous Cajun jam kicks this week’s music schedule off with special guest host, Drew Simon. The accordionist/drummer/vocalist of the Pine Leaf Boys and T’ Monde will lend his talents to lead beginners and experienced players for a night of Cajun and Creole standards.

Swamp pop favorites, the Foret Tradition, will be at Rock n’ Bowl on Thursday night, playing their mix of oldies and South Louisiana party tunes.

Pop vocalist Sarah Russo and Good Dudes frontman Myles Migl will be at the Cellar on Friday evening for an intimate night of acoustic guitar and voice.

On Saturday night, the Hideaway on Lee will host Long Sunday Drive Bluegrass, while the Rock n’ Bowl will wrap up the weekend with a zydeco dance with Chubby Carrier and his Bayou Swamp Band.

This week’s playlist will highlight recordings featuring local Cajun multi-instrumentalist Drew Simon. You’ll hear Simon take lead vocals with the Pine Leaf Boys on “La Vie Est Courte” and T’Monde on their Cajun French version of the country classic “Making Believe.” Also in the mix are the latest singles from Sarah Russo and the Good Dudes and some classic swamp sounds from the Foret Tradition and Chubby Carrier.

Live music in Lafayette this week

Wednesday, September 1 at 8:00 pm

Cajun Jam hosted by Drew Simon

Thursday, September 2 at 7:30 pm

Ryan Foret and the Foret Tradition

Friday, September 3 at 7:00 pm

Sarah Russo and Myles Migl

Saturday, September 4 at 8:00 pm

Long Sunday Drive Bluegrass

Sunday, September 5 at 5:00 pm

Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band

Lafayette is a city in the U.S. state of Louisiana. The city is the most populous and parish seat of Lafayette Parish, and is located along the Vermilion River. It is Louisiana's fourth largest incorporated municipality by population and the 219th most populous in the United States, with a 2019 census�estimated population of 126,199; the consolidated city�parish's population was 244,390 in 2019. The Greater Lafayette metropolitan area was Louisiana's third largest metropolitan statistical area with a population of 489,207 at the 2019 American Community Survey,[7] overtaking the Shreveport�Bossier City metropolitan area.

#Live Music#Dance#Lafayette Weekly#The Blue Moon Saloon#Creole#Cellar#The Rock N Bowl#Cajun French
