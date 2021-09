This is a guest post by Britt Long, Detailed Reference Librarian in the Geography and Map Division. Since the founding of the United States of America, our country has been in the import and export business. We have bartered and traded goods across land and sea, developing systems of transportation that are both innovative and reliable. From the first horse drawn carriage to motorized streetcars and automobiles, as a country, we remain consistent in our need to build infrastructure that keeps us connected and evolving. In a high demand world, we take pride in our ability to quickly get information and goods from one place to another. Though many ways of transportation have changed or become extinct, one thing has remained the same; we love our trains.