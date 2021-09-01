Step by step to the end product through enzyme catalysis
The production of the sugar trehalose, which is used as a functional food and an additive in pharmaceutical products or in cosmetics, is a team effort for enzymes: One takes care of the construction of an energy-rich intermediate product (UDP-glucose), from which the second then makes trehalose. Flow catalysis makes the cooperation possible, even though enzyme number one works at room temperature, while number two prefers temperatures above 50 degrees Celsius.www.sciencedaily.com
