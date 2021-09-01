OPPD going to Gulf coast to assist after Hurricane Ida
After devastating reports of the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, 15 OPPD employees left the Cornhusker state to help with restoring power. The crew has one field supervisor, two transportation mechanics, and four-three person line crews. Officials say the crew will work with energy and to restore power to more than 1 million customers in the Bayou state and in Mississippi who have been without power since the hurricane hit Sunday.sandhillsexpress.com
