Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

OPPD going to Gulf coast to assist after Hurricane Ida

By News Channel Nebraska
Sand Hills Express
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter devastating reports of the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, 15 OPPD employees left the Cornhusker state to help with restoring power. The crew has one field supervisor, two transportation mechanics, and four-three person line crews. Officials say the crew will work with energy and to restore power to more than 1 million customers in the Bayou state and in Mississippi who have been without power since the hurricane hit Sunday.

sandhillsexpress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gulf Coast#Extreme Weather#Oppd#Bayou#Nppd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Related
Florida StatePosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

HURRICANE CENTER: System Heads For Florida As Larry Heads Away

BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Hurricane Larry continues its trek away from the United States mainland, but it is a developing system in the Gulf that is getting attention Tuesday morning from forecasters. The National Hurricane Center says the yellow X in the graphic […] The article HURRICANE CENTER: System Heads For Florida As Larry Heads Away appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
EnvironmentPosted by
GATOR 99.5

Tropical Forecasters Watching the Gulf for Development This Week

You can't blame people along Louisiana's coastal bayous for being more than a little skittish these days. We're barely a week out from the landfall of Hurricane Ida in the southeastern part of the state. And, the threat of another tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico was keeping even the most hurricane-savvy residents a bit on edge.
EnvironmentPosted by
WGAU

Lawmakers vow action after Ida floods Gulf Coast, Northeast

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Shaken by haunting images of surging rivers, flooded roads and subways and other damage caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida, lawmakers from both parties are vowing to upgrade the nation's aging infrastructure network. As the deadly storm moved from the Gulf Coast through the Northeast,...
EnvironmentGrand Forks Herald

Flash floods threaten U.S. Southern states deluged by Hurricane Ida

Sept 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Southern states still grappling with widespread power outages and water-logged homes after deadly Hurricane Ida faced new flash flood threats on Monday from slow-moving rain and drenching thunderstorms. Storms capable of producing two to three inches (5-8 cm) of rain "in a pretty short period...
New York City, NYPosted by
The Week

There's a new oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico and nobody knows who is responsible

The fallout from Hurricane Ida continues, as the death toll mounts, hundreds of thousands remain without power, and residents in hard-hit areas clean up their devastated homes and communities. One relatively underreported result of the storm is an oil spill in the Bay Marchand area of the Gulf of Mexico. A "miles-long" oil slick was first spotted by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Sept. 1, but its source remained an unfortunate mystery until Sept. 5, when divers at the site discovered a broken 12-inch-diameter pipeline on the ocean floor.
Florida StateNews Herald

NHC watching disturbance headed for Florida; Hurricane Larry to send heavy surf to East Coast

The National Hurricane Center is tracking an area of disturbed weather over the Gulf of Mexico that forecasters say will move toward Florida this week. Meanwhile, Hurricane Larry is expected to send rough surf, including dangerous rip currents, to the U.S. East Coast, the NHC said. Larry remains a category 3 major hurricane, but does not directly threaten any coastal areas.
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

Hurricane Larry could impact New Jersey, East Coast shores

Hurricane Larry moved over the Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday around 780 miles southeast of Bermuda – however, impacts from the Category 3 storm are forecast to extend to U.S. shores. The hurricane, with maximum sustained winds near 115 mph with higher gusts, has hurricane-force winds reaching outward up to 70...
Environmentchapelboro.com

Cleanup Boats on Scene of Large Gulf Oil Spill Following Ida

The U.S. Coast Guard said Saturday that cleanup crews are responding to a sizable oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico following Hurricane Ida. The spill, which is ongoing, appears to be coming from a source underwater at an offshore drilling lease about two miles south of Port Fourchon, Louisiana. The reported location is near the site of a miles-long brown and black oil slick visible in aerial photos first published Wednesday by The Associated Press.
New Orleans, LASand Hills Express

Hurricane Ida death toll jumps to 82

More than a week after Hurricane Ida first made landfall in Louisiana, state health officials have announced 11 additional storm-related deaths, raising the official death toll to 82. The Louisiana Department of Health said Wednesday that the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed the additional deaths. Two died of carbon monoxide...
EnvironmentSand Hills Express

U.S. Coast Guard investigating nearly 350 reported oil spills after Ida

The U.S. Coast Guard said it’s investigating reports of nearly 350 oil spill incidents in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. The Category 4 storm, which hit Louisiana last month, shut down nearly 95% of the region’s crude oil and gas production. “Coast Guard crews from across the nation…have deployed throughout...
Fort Lauderdale, FLClick10.com

Hurricane Larry forecast to intensify into major storm

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Larry strengthened into a hurricane Thursday morning in the eastern tropical Atlantic, and its wind speeds are projected to grow through this weekend and into next week. It is projected to become a major hurricane by Friday night and possibly reach Category 4 status early next...
Environmentnaturalgasworld.com

Some US Gulf production still out from Ida

Operators continue to assess the damage from the hurricane. The US federal government reported September 6 that more than 80% of the oil and gas production from the Gulf of Mexico was still shut in, more than a week after Hurricane Ida made landfall. Ida made landfall in Louisiana on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy