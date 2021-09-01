Cancel
Workouts

Choosing personal exercise goals, then tackling them immediately is key to sustatining change

Science Daily
 8 days ago

When people set their own exercise goals -- and then pursue them immediately -- it's more likely to result in lasting positive changes, according to a new study at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. The results of this research are especially important because they were found among an underserved population that is at particularly high risk of having or developing heart conditions. The study was published in JAMA Cardiology.

