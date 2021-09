Silver is currently trying to settle below the support at $24.00 while the U.S. dollar is gaining ground against a broad basket of currencies. The U.S. Dollar Index has recently managed to get above the 20 EMA at 92.60 and is moving towards the next resistance level which is located at 92.80. In case the U.S. Dollar Index settles above this level, it will head towards the next resistance at 93.10 which will be bearish for silver and gold price today.