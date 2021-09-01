Joe Root returns to the top of the world's batting rankings for the first time in SIX years... with England captain plundering 1,398 runs in 11 matches so far in 2021

England captain Joe Root is the new No 1 Test batsman in the world after returning to top spot in the International Cricket Council rankings for the first time in six years.

Root previously held the No 1 spot back in 2015 but had drifted to ninth at the start of 2021.

Since then he has been in masterful form, scoring 1,398 runs in 11 matches at a lofty average of 69.90. There have been six centuries since the turn of the year, including three in as many matches in the ongoing series against India.

The 30-year-old has hit scores of 109, 180 not out and 121 in the past month, during which he has soared past opposite number Virat Kohli, Australia duo Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson.

Root has reached 916 ranking points, just one behind his 2015 peak and 15 clear of Williamson. The run-scoring burden that sits on Root's shoulders is exemplified by the fact Ben Stokes, currently on an indefinite hiatus as he works on his mental health, is England's next batsman on the list at No 16. Of those currently in the team, Rory Burns follows at 24.

Among the bowlers former world No 1 James Anderson is England's leading name, back up to No 5 in a list led by Australian Pat Cummins, while Ollie Robinson's player of the match performance at Headingley sees him jump up to 36th place after only four Tests.

For the first time in almost four years, Kohli is not his side's top-rated batsman. After just one half-century in seven innings since arriving in England, he has been usurped by opener Rohit Sharma at No 5.

Meanwhile, England have confirmed that Moeen Ali will serve as Root's vice-captain. With Stokes unavailable and Jos Buttler withdrawing due to the imminent arrival of his second child, Moeen has been asked to deputise ahead of other candidates including Anderson and Burns.

'Moeen is a natural leader and someone who the team gravitate towards,' said Root.

'He has a brilliant cricket brain. I'm really excited for him, absolutely he's the right man for the role.'