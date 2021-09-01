Cancel
Joe Root returns to the top of the world's batting rankings for the first time in SIX years... with England captain plundering 1,398 runs in 11 matches so far in 2021

By Rory Dollard, Pa Cricket Correspondent
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

England captain Joe Root is the new No 1 Test batsman in the world after returning to top spot in the International Cricket Council rankings for the first time in six years.

Root previously held the No 1 spot back in 2015 but had drifted to ninth at the start of 2021.

Since then he has been in masterful form, scoring 1,398 runs in 11 matches at a lofty average of 69.90. There have been six centuries since the turn of the year, including three in as many matches in the ongoing series against India.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p9OyJ_0bjcHx3D00
Joe Root has regained top spot in the ICC's batting rankings for the first time since 2015
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tHGg5_0bjcHx3D00
The England captain has scored 1,398 runs in 11 matches at a lofty average of 69.90 this year

The 30-year-old has hit scores of 109, 180 not out and 121 in the past month, during which he has soared past opposite number Virat Kohli, Australia duo Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson.

Root has reached 916 ranking points, just one behind his 2015 peak and 15 clear of Williamson. The run-scoring burden that sits on Root's shoulders is exemplified by the fact Ben Stokes, currently on an indefinite hiatus as he works on his mental health, is England's next batsman on the list at No 16. Of those currently in the team, Rory Burns follows at 24.

Among the bowlers former world No 1 James Anderson is England's leading name, back up to No 5 in a list led by Australian Pat Cummins, while Ollie Robinson's player of the match performance at Headingley sees him jump up to 36th place after only four Tests.

For the first time in almost four years, Kohli is not his side's top-rated batsman. After just one half-century in seven innings since arriving in England, he has been usurped by opener Rohit Sharma at No 5.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PpQTo_0bjcHx3D00
England seamer James Anderson has climbed up to No 5 in the ICC's bowling rankings

Meanwhile, England have confirmed that Moeen Ali will serve as Root's vice-captain. With Stokes unavailable and Jos Buttler withdrawing due to the imminent arrival of his second child, Moeen has been asked to deputise ahead of other candidates including Anderson and Burns.

'Moeen is a natural leader and someone who the team gravitate towards,' said Root.

'He has a brilliant cricket brain. I'm really excited for him, absolutely he's the right man for the role.'

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

WorldPosted by
The Independent

Joe Root leads tributes as former England captain Ted Dexter dies aged 86

Joe Root led the tributes following news of the death of former England and Sussex captain Ted Dexter at the age of 86.The MCC announced its former president had died on Thursday, triggering an outpouring of memories of a man remembered as much for his way of life as his cricketing prowess.Dexter won 62 England caps between 1958 and 1968 and captained the side on 30 occasions. He made nine Test centuries and was renowned for the dashing style he attacked fast bowling.He later went on to serve as chairman of selectors while, away from the game, he was free-spirited...
SportsPosted by
The Independent

England captain Joe Root has plenty to ponder ahead of Oval Test

England captain Joe Root is debating whether to stick or twist with his bowling attack in the fourth LV= Insurance Test against India, with concerns over the workloads of James Anderson and Ollie Robinson.Both players were instrumental to the series-levelling win at Headingley and would comfortably form part of England’s best XI for Thursday’s clash at the Kia Oval.But they have also shouldered a big burden over the past three games, each bowling more than 116 overs, and two more back-to-back Tests in the next fortnight could be too much to ask.With long-term injuries to Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad and...
SportsPosted by
The Independent

England dismantle India with ball but face challenge with bat after Joe Root’s early exit

The good news is that England were able to bowl out India for 191 on day one of the fourth Test. The bad news is that Joe Root is already out for just 21. Dramatic as it may be, that seems to be the long and short of it.It’s not to say the captain’s run of centuries in each match of this series needed to have happened in the first innings. But after India opened a Test batting first and ended the day bowling for the second match in a row, another compounding of their misery by the pound-for-pound best...
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Joe Root backs Jos Buttler with England wicketkeeper set to return

Joe Root has confirmed Jos Buttler will return to the XI as wicketkeeper and vice-captain for the final Test against India, as England look to square the five-match series on Friday.Buttler missed the 157-run defeat at the Kia Oval for the birth of his second child, a result which gave India an insurmountable 2-1 lead. Jonny Bairstow took the gloves for the fourth Test and is to drop out for Buttler for the fifth which begins at Emirates Old Trafford on Friday.Root defended the immediate reselection of the 31-year-old on the grounds of merit and broader worth as a senior...
FIFAPosted by
The Independent

Who are England’s top all-time goalscorers?

England men’s players have scored an astonishing amount of goals with the stars in this piece scoring 901 between themThe national side may not have won a major trophy since the 1966 World Cup but the latest England side have displayed real promise for fans. They reached their first major final since the famous World Cup at Euro 2020 and only lost out on penalties to Italy. Manager Gareth Southgate, who scored two international goals in his time as a player, has assembled an impressive team who most recently defeated Andorra 4-0 in a World Cup qualifier.There are some stars...
SportsThe Guardian

England rely on Joe Root and miracles after failure to grasp vital moments

One of the criticisms most frequently levelled at this England side is its obsession with Australia. The sense that, however stern or august their current assignment, they are always on some level looking ahead to the next Ashes tour. In this respect day four of the fourth Test was its own neat riposte: a day on which England were able to savour the unique privations of Australia without leaving their own backyard.

