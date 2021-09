If you've spent a lot of time outside this summer, chances are you've gotten your fair share of bug bites. The painful and itchy mosquito and fly bites definitely put a damper on the season, but they don't have to. Sure, you can drench yourself in bug spray, light a citronella candle, or set up a netted barrier for your indoor and outdoor spaces, but it won't effectively remove the problem. Luckily, there's an indoor fly trap that kills mosquitoes, gnats, moths, and fruit flies without harmful chemicals — one shopper found it so useful, they bought six more for their home.