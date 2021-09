KINGSLEY, Iowa -- A pilot and his passenger were uninjured after their small plane crashed Monday near Kingsley. According to a Plymouth County Sheriff's new release, the crash occurred at about 3:12 p.m. approximately five miles east of Kingsley and near the intersection of Plymouth County Road C-66 and Tamarack Avenue. The plane was located upside down about 75 yards inside a corn field. The pilot and passenger were the only two people on board. Their names have not been released.