Marietta, GA

Join the 2021 MUST Ministries Gobble Jog live or virtually

By Staff reports
Marietta Daily Journal
 5 days ago

Marietta-based MUST Ministries celebrates its 50th anniversary this Thanksgiving with the return of the in-person, annual tradition, the Gobble Jog. Supporters can also sign up as virtual runners or phantom runners to benefit MUST’s mission of providing assistance for those in need through housing, food, healthcare, workforce development, clothing and other programs. Timed 10K and 5K runs, as well as an untimed 5K, 1K and Tot Trot are all available at the race, which takes place Thanksgiving Day morning on Marietta Square.

Marietta, GA
Society
Marietta, GA
Georgia Society
#Thanksgiving#K#Gobble Jog#Gobblejog Org
