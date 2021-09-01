Player capsule: Bryan Thompson

Bryan Ruby made history on Thursday, becoming the only active professional baseball player to come out as gay. First reported by USA Today, the country singer and Salem-Keizer Volcanoes player is the only pro ballplayer, at any level, to be publicly out. "I kept thinking about the little 14-year-old me, who was scared because I'm a baseball player who loved country music," said Ruby. "Those are worlds where people like me are told they can't belong. I'm not a hot-shot prospect. But today, you can't find a single active baseball player who is out publicly. I want to help create a world where future generations of baseball players don't have to sacrifice authenticity or who they really are to play the game they love."