ONLINE: Artists' Film International 2021

The race for the International Feature Film Oscar has begun. For the first time ever, Ecuador kicks off the season with the first official Oscar submission with Submersible (Sumergible) directed by Alfredo León León, his first entry for the South American country. Submersible details the story of a handmade narco sub on the verge of sinking and losing its precious cargo due to a mechanical failure. The three crew members are forced to open the forbidden cargo cabin to distribute the weight and save the ship. Next to the cargo they find a special “gift“ for the buyer: a young girl, gagged and in terrible shape. The boat, barely big enough for three to begin with, becomes a steaming powder cake of fears, desires and greed. This is Ecuador’s 10th submission overall, it has yet to receive an Oscar nomination.