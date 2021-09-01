Cancel
ONLINE: Artists' Film International 2021

Cover picture for the articleArtists’ Film International is a collaborative project featuring film, video, and animation from around the world. Established by the Whitechapel Gallery in 2008, AFI includes 21 global partner organizations. Each organization selects an exciting recent work by an artist from their region which is shared amongst the network. The program is adapted to every venue and is shown over the course of a year. Each year, Artists' Film International’s program responds to a theme; this year’s theme is care.

