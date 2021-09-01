ONLINE: Artists' Film International 2021
Artists’ Film International is a collaborative project featuring film, video, and animation from around the world. Established by the Whitechapel Gallery in 2008, AFI includes 21 global partner organizations. Each organization selects an exciting recent work by an artist from their region which is shared amongst the network. The program is adapted to every venue and is shown over the course of a year. Each year, Artists' Film International’s program responds to a theme; this year’s theme is care.hammer.ucla.edu
Comments / 0