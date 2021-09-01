Cancel
Church Hill, TN

Norma Geraldine Parker

Kingsport Times-News
 5 days ago

CHURCH HILL – Norma Geraldine Parker was 87 and lived all of her life in the Church Hill area. God called our precious loving mother home August 29, 2021. She had been declining in health for several months. She was not only our mother and counselor but our dearest friend. She was “Twanny or Granny” to her grandchildren. She loved her family dearly and was proud of them. Mom graduated from Church Hill High School. Mom worked hard all her life. She was saved and a longtime member of Ross Campground UMC. (Heb. 4:9 There remaineth therefore a rest to the people of God.)

