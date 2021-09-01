Cancel
Food & Drinks

The $4.99 Aldi wine named one of the best in the world - beating out best-selling luxury rivals

By Alice Murphy
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

A $4.99 wine from Aldi Australia has been beaten out high-end bottles from around the world to take the top prize at an international contest.

The budget supermarket scooped a slew of sought-after accolades at the 2021 Melbourne International Wine Competition, which is judged by buyers from top Australian retailers, sommeliers and international distributors.

Aldi's $4.99 South Point Estate Sparkling Chardonnay Pinot Noir was awarded 'double gold', while its $6.99 Bordeaux Les Maurins Sauvignon Blanc and $6.99 Villa Elsa Pinot Grigio won the same award.

The German-owned retailer also received coveted nods for Pinot Grigio and Sauvignon Blanc wineries of the year, as well as four gold, seven silver and 11 bronze gongs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PSpEM_0bjcCafr00
A $4.99 wine from Aldi Australia (second from left) has been beaten out high-end bottles from around the world to take the top prize at an international contest

Gold was awarded to budget buys including the $7.49 One Road Cabernet Merlot and the $8.99 El Toro Macho Reserva, as well as pricier options such as a $17.99 Blackstone Paddock Shiraz and a $22.99 champagne from Veuve Monsigny.

Aldi Australia wine buying director Jason Bowyer said the clean sweep was a sign of the high standard of producers the supermarket has committed to working with.

'We are thrilled that our award-winning wines have been recognised yet again among the highest quality drops available in Australia,' Mr Bowyer said.

'Produced locally and abroad by our network of loyal partners, these awards are a testament to their hard work and dedication.'

Aldi awards at the 2021 Melbourne International Wine Competition

DOUBLE GOLD

South Point Estate Sparkling Chardonnay Pinot Noir NV, $4.99

Bordeaux Les Maurins Sauvignon Blanc 2020, $6.99

Villa Elsa Pinot Grigio 2020, $6.99

GOLD

One Road Cabernet Merlot 2019, $7.49

El Toro Macho Reserva 2016, $8.99

Blackstone Paddock Shiraz 2019, $17.99

Veuve Monsigny Champagne Brut NV, $22.99

INDIVIDUAL ACCOLADES

Italy Pinot Grigio Winery of the Year - Villa Elsa

Sauvignon Blanc Winery of the Year - Les Maurins

Brut Champagne of the Year - Monsigny

The awards handed out at the eighth annual Melbourne wine festival, which was held virtually this year due to Covid lockdown, echoed Aldi's victory in the consumer-based Canstar Awards where it was voted 'Best Liquor Retailer' in Australia.

Mr Bowyer said it was obvious that Aldi is leading the industry in providing quality wines at affordable prices.

'Whether you prefer a refreshing bubbly, white or rose, or a deep, rich red, the one thing we can all agree on is that satisfying feeling of knowing you're saving and getting awesome value the same time,' he said.

The awards were handed out from a pool of more than 1,000 submissions from seven countries across 50 categories.

