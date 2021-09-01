Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

OPPD going to Gulf coast to assist after Hurricane Ida

By News Channel Nebraska
News Channel Nebraska
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter devastating reports of the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, 15 OPPD employees left the Cornhusker state to help with restoring power. The crew has one field supervisor, two transportation mechanics, and four-three person line crews. Officials say the crew will work with energy and to restore power to more than 1 million customers in the Bayou state and in Mississippi who have been without power since the hurricane hit Sunday.

southeast.newschannelnebraska.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gulf Coast#Hurricanes#Hurricane Ida#Extreme Weather#Oppd#Bayou#Nppd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Related
Florida StatePosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

HURRICANE CENTER: System Heads For Florida As Larry Heads Away

BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Hurricane Larry continues its trek away from the United States mainland, but it is a developing system in the Gulf that is getting attention Tuesday morning from forecasters. The National Hurricane Center says the yellow X in the graphic […] The article HURRICANE CENTER: System Heads For Florida As Larry Heads Away appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Florida StateGainesville.com

Tropics watch: Florida could get wind, rain from tropical disturbance approaching Gulf Coast

Forecasters are keeping a close eye on a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico, along with Hurricane Larry in the central Atlantic. Invest 91L in the Gulf of Mexico is moving slowly toward Florida. While conditions currently are unfavorable for development, that could change as the system nears the northern Gulf Coast on Wednesday and Wednesday night, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center.
Florida StateThe Ledger

NHC watching disturbance headed for Florida; Hurricane Larry to send heavy surf to East Coast

The National Hurricane Center is tracking an area of disturbed weather over the Gulf of Mexico that forecasters say will move toward Florida this week. Meanwhile, Hurricane Larry is expected to send rough surf, including dangerous rip currents, to the U.S. East Coast, the NHC said. Larry remains a category 3 major hurricane, but does not directly threaten any coastal areas.
EnvironmentPosted by
GATOR 99.5

Tropical Forecasters Watching the Gulf for Development This Week

You can't blame people along Louisiana's coastal bayous for being more than a little skittish these days. We're barely a week out from the landfall of Hurricane Ida in the southeastern part of the state. And, the threat of another tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico was keeping even the most hurricane-savvy residents a bit on edge.
Louisiana StatePost-Searchlight

Regional Georgia Power crews head to Louisiana for restoration

As Hurricane Ida made landfall last Sunday along the Gulf Coast, Georgia Power sent approximately 500 company personnel and contract teams, including a regional team, to Mississippi to assist their sister company Mississippi Power with its restoration efforts. Georgia Power’s restoration workforce includes line crews, engineers and logistics personnel. With...
EnvironmentPort Arthur News

Tropical storm expected to threaten Gulf Coast next week

A surface trough currently over parts of central America and the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico will move over the southwest or south central Gulf of Mexico on Sunday and Monday. Unfavorable upper level winds will limit development Sunday and Monday. By Tuesday or Wednesday, environmental conditions become somewhat favorable for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy