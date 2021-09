Agricultural producers can learn what to do following natural disasters. Find out where to access federal disaster assistance programs. Natural disasters wreak havoc on farms, communities, and infrastructure, leaving devastating effects in their aftermath. Agriculture is not immune to these effects and in Alabama, hurricanes and associated winds and rainfall have historically destroyed a significant amount of a farmers’ hard work and livelihood. While there is an inherent risk in agricultural production, there are ways to prepare, and government programs are available to help farmers recover from disasters.