Parking mad! Garage just yards from beach in St Ives which can fit a single car goes on the market for £100,000

By Jack Wright For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

A parking space in a tiny garage a stone's throw away from Porthmeor Beach in trendy St Ives has gone on sale for £100,000.

The 5m x 2m private spot in Cornwall is thought to be the most expensive parking space in Britain outside of London.

It is inside a garage right next to Porthmeor Beach, which is popular with surfers and swimmers during the summer, and is a five-minute walk away from the Tate Gallery and the resort's historic harbour.

Parking is at a premium in Cornwall, with many holidaymakers forced to park on a hill some distance from the centre. As a result, private parking spaces are becoming increasingly expensive.

Earlier this year, a single space in a small car park on top of a hill overlooking Porthminster Beach sold for £45,000 just one week after it was listed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gOCrG_0bjcAmKz00
A parking space in a tiny garage a stone's throw away from Porthmeor Beach in trendy St Ives has gone on sale for £100,000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vm7mf_0bjcAmKz00
It is inside a garage near Porthmeor Beach, which is popular with surfers and swimmers during the summer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hWy8r_0bjcAmKz00
The garage is right by Porthmeor Beach, which is popular with surfers during the summer, and is a five-minute walk away from the Tate Gallery and the resort's historic harbour

The lockup, known as The Digey, has electric wooden doors and will save the prospective owner the 'hassle' of limited parking during peak seasons.

The brochure for the space, listed by estate agents Harding Laity for £99,950, describes it as 'the perfect base to explore the coastal town of St Ives from'.

It added: 'This private undercover parking space is a stone's throw away from local beaches, restaurants and coastal walks.

'The Tate, Porthmeor Beach, coastal path, Fore Street and the Harbour are all within a short walk of this perfectly positioned parking space, removing the hassle of limited parking during peak seasons and providing a shelter from the coastal winds in the winter.

'The Digey Garage is situated near to Bumbles Tea Room at one end of the street called The Digey. The electronic doors open outwards. There is a light switch just inside if needed together with natural light within.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wj5RU_0bjcAmKz00
The 5m x 2m private spot in Cornwall is thought to be the most expensive parking space in Britain outside of London
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Zz7U_0bjcAmKz00
The lockup, known as The Digey, has electric wooden doors and will save the prospective owner the 'hassle' of limited parking during peak seasons
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25DJl6_0bjcAmKz00
The lockup, known as The Digey, has electric wooden doors and will save the prospective owner the 'hassle' of limited parking during peak seasons

St Ives is famous for the quality of its beaches, food and fascinating history, and has long been a destination for artists including sculptor Barbara Hepworth.

However, its popularity as a holiday spot has prompted tensions between local residents and second home owners. In 2016 locals voted in a referendum to ban outsiders from buying new builds in St Ives.

The seaside resort came to worldwide prominence in June when Boris Johnson hosted the G7 summit with other world leaders.

Famous for the quality of its beaches, food and fascinating history, it has long been a destination for artists, including sculptor Barbara Hepworth.

However, London parking remains the country's most expensive. In January, a parking spot in Knightsbridge in central London went on the market for a whopping £350,000 and another in Kensington sold for the same price.

Cornwall is a top British travel destination which has only been exacerbated by the pandemic and consequent travel restrictions forcing holidaymakers to stay within the UK this summer.

During the August peak, figures suggest at least 185,000 tourists flock to the southwestern county to enjoy the hundreds of beaches along the coastline.

Cornwall has been voted Britain's number one holiday destination by the British Travel Awards for eight years running.

